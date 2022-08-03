Tamiki Wakaki's Live-Action 'Kekkon Surutte, Hontō desu ka?' Series Reveals Cast, Staff, October Amazon Japan Streaming

The staff for the previously announced live-action series of Tamiki Wakaki 's Kekkon Surutte, Hontō desu ka?: 365 Days To The Wedding (Are You Really Getting Married?: 365 Days To The Wedding) manga revealed on Wednesday the series' cast, main staff, and October 7 debut.

Wakana Aoi (right in central pair in image above) and Kanta Satō (left in central pair) star as protagonists Rika and Takuya, respectively. Other cast members include Sayuri Matsumura , Shūichirō Naitō, Keisuke Takai , Yoshinari Oribe, Ui Mihara, Hirona Murata , Kanro Morita, Yui Yokoyama, Eri Tokunaga , Sei Matobu , Tetta Sugimoto , Sayaka Yamaguchi , and Katsuhisa Namase .

Ryō Miyawaki and Hitomi Kitagawa are directing the series, with scripts by Keiko Kaname and Akahiko Takaishi. Ryo Yoshimata is composing the music.

The 10-episode series will debut exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on October 7, although not necessarily outside Japan.

The "Reiwa-era marriage comedy" manga centers on two people who work at a travel agency in Tokyo: Rika and Takuya. Both are loners who enjoy their current lifestyles. Takuya gushes over his cat and Rika is obsessed with maps and is bad at socializing. Suddenly their travel agency announces it is opening a branch in Siberia, and plans to send some unmarried people to staff the office. Rika and Takuya, in order to protect their current lifestyles and not be sent to Siberia, decide to have a fake marriage. The two have hardly even spoken to each other before. Their wedding is in 365 days.

Shogakukan published 26 compiled volumes for Wakaki's The World God Only Knows romantic comedy series between 2008 to 2014. The manga inspired three anime series and several sequel and spin-off original video anime ( OVA ) volumes.

Wakaki launched the King of Idol manga in Shogakukan 's Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine in May 2017, and ended the series in September 2018. The manga's sixth and final volume shipped in October 2018.



