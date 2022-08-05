Chronicles of an Aristocrat Reborn in Another World Novels Get TV Anime Next Spring

Hifumi Shobo announced on Friday that Yashu 's Chronicles of an Aristocrat Reborn in Another World ( Tensei Kizoku no Isekai Bōken Roku ) light novels are inspiring a television anime that will premiere in spring 2023. EMT Squared and Magic Bus are producing the anime.

Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing nini's manga adaptation of the novels, and it describes the story:

After dying in the act of stopping a crime in modern Japan, our hero is reincarnated as Cain von Silford, third son of a noble family in a world of swords and sorcery. In his new life, all children receive a blessing from the gods...but Cain is unexpectedly blessed with an absolutely enormous, over-the-top cornucopia of magical powers. If his dream of traveling the world as a free spirit is to come true, he can't reveal too much of his potential to the wrong people. A light-hearted, escapist adventure in another world begins!

Yashu began serializing the story in the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in October 2016. Hifumi Shobo published the first print novel with illustrations by Mo in June 2017. Hifumi Shobo will publish the seventh novel volume on October 15.

The artist nini launched the novels' manga adaptation in Mag Garden 's Mag Comi website in March 2018. Mag Garden published the manga's eighth compiled book volume on May 13. Seven Seas Entertainment published the manga's fifth volume on June 21.