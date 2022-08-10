Harem Camp! Manga Gets AnimeFesta Anime in October

YUUKI HB 's Harem Camp! manga is getting an AnimeFesta (formerly ComicFesta Anime and Anime Zone ) television anime on October 2. An official website opened, and it unveiled the cast and staff.

The anime will premiere on Tokyo MX and BS11 on October 2, and the AnimeFesta service will stream the series around mid-September. The service will stream an on-air version and a mature premium version. The anime's on-air version will also stream on other services.

The cast includes:

Miu Yuzuhara as Haruki Azuma

Yuka Hinata as Aki Minami

Mashiro Kazahana as Tо̄ko Saionji

Ren Sagami as Natsuki Kitamura

Masahito as Kensuke Yamamichi

Unlike other AnimeFesta anime, which usually feature unique casts for the on-air and premium versions, the website only lists one cast.

Toshihiro Watase ( Fire in His Fingertips -My Childhood Friend is a Fireman- ) is directing the anime at Studio Hōkiboshi . Eeyo Kurosaki ( Everything for Demon King Evelogia ) is writing the script. Kazuya Kuroda ( Princess Resurrection , Chrono Crusade ) is the character designer and chief animation director. Washimi ( Simple yet Sexy ) is handling color design. Yukiko Uegaki ( Game World Reincarnation ) is in charge of the art setting. Masakazu Miyake ( Girls' Last Tour ) is the art director. Takashi Yanagida ( Ichigo 100% ) is the cinematographer. Kōki Shinkai ( Caressing the Nipples of My Hibernating Bear ) is the editor. Hiroki Nishiyama ( Irodorimidori ) is editing the sound at Studio Mouse .

The story follows teacher and veteran solo camper Kensuke, who forms a camping group with four girls.

YUUKI HB launched the manga in ComicFesta in June 2021.