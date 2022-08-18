News
CloverWorks Produces Short Anime for Color Test Company
posted on by Alex Mateo
CloverWorks (Wonder Egg Priority, The Promised Neverland) produced a short anime for color test company Shikisai Kentei Kyо̄kai titled "Iro wo Shiru Tabi, Sekai ga Hiroku Naru." ("Advance forward, and you will find your true colors."). The short, with episode title "Shūkatsu" (Job Hunting), began streaming on Thursday:
The next episode, titled "Watashi no Shigoto-hen" (My Job), will premiere on August 25.
Blue Period manga creator Tsubasa Yamaguchi designed the original characters.
The short anime stars:
Both characters open up their future through the color test.
The color test, first conceived in 1990, refers to a certification exam that evaluates theoretical and systematic knowledge about color. It is designed on the belief that colors have meaning and influence people.
Source: Comic Natalie