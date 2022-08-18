Do It Yourself!! Anime's Promo Video Reveals Opening Theme Song, October 5 Premiere

The official website for PINE JAM 's original television anime titled Do It Yourself!! began streaming a new promotional video, and it reveals that the anime will premiere on October 5. The video also reveals and previews the opening theme song "Dokidoki Idea wo Yoroshiku!" by the six main characters of the DIY club.

The website also unveiled a visual by character designer Yuusuke Matsuo .

Yumi Kakazu will join the cast as Haruko Hoketsu, the DIY club's advisor.

DIY YouTuber Swaro will provide guidance and supervision for DIY design.

The anime will premiere on TV Tokyo on October 5 at 12:00 a.m. JST (effectively, October 6). The series will then air on AT-X , BS11 , and Niigata Sogo Television.

The main cast includes (from left to right starting with top row in the image above):

Konomi Inagaki as Serufu Yua, an easy-going first-year high school student raised in a home with few rules

as Serufu Yua, an easy-going first-year high school student raised in a home with few rules Kana Ichinose as Purin, a first-year high school student who lives near Serufu and has been her childhood friend

Ayane Sakura as Kurei, a third-year high school student who is the president of the DIY club

Azumi Waki as Takumi, a timid girl who hesitates before speaking and therefore misses her cue in conversations

Karin Takahashi as Shii, a spirited girl who goes to the same elite school as Purin

Nichika Omori as Jobko, a brilliant 12-year-old exchange student who skipped a few grades to attend high school.



The anime will get an advanced screening of the first two episodes on September 18 at Shinjuku Wald 9 . Cast members will be in attendance.

Crunchyroll will stream the anime as it airs in Japan. Crunchyroll screened the first episode early at the Crunchyroll Expo event, which took place from August 5-7.

Yuka Okamoto ( Gleipnir , Princess Resurrection ) is directing the art, and Ryōhei Sataka ( Gleipnir , Pucchimiku D4DJ Petit Mix , Release the Spyce ) of Hifumi,inc. is composing the music. The construction supplies maker Takagi is the "official partner," and Takagi's home city of Sanjō in Niigata prefecture is the "official supporter."

The anime follows the daily lives of six high school girls as they face struggles working on do-it-yourself (DIY) projects in the western Japanese city of Sanjō.

Kazuhiro Yoneda ( Gleipnir , Hozuki's Coolheadedness seasons 2 and 3, Yona of the Dawn , Kageki Shoujo!! ) is directing the anime at PINE JAM . Kazuyuki Fudeyasu ( Black Clover , Dropkick on My Devil! ) is both writing and overseeing the series scripts, and Yuusuke Matsuo ( Encouragement of Climb , The [email protected] Cinderella Girls ) is the character designer. IMAGO and Avex Pictures are credited with the original work.