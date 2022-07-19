Crunchyroll to Stream Do It Yourself!! Anime

Crunchyroll announced on Tuesday that it will stream PINE JAM 's original television anime titled Do It Yourself!! in 2022 worldwide except Asia. The company streamed an English-subtitled trailer:

The anime will premiere in 2022. Crunchyroll will screen the first episode early at the Crunchyroll Expo event, which takes place from August 5-7.

Yuka Okamoto ( Gleipnir , Princess Resurrection ) is directing the art, and Ryōhei Sataka ( Gleipnir , Pucchimiku D4DJ Petit Mix , Release the Spyce ) of Hifumi,inc. is composing the music. The construction supplies maker Takagi is the "official partner," and Takagi's home city of Sanjō in Niigata prefecture is the "official supporter."

The anime follows the daily lives of six high school girls as they face struggles working on do-it-yourself (DIY) projects in the western Japanese city of Sanjō.

The main characters are: (from left to right in the image below) Kurei, Takumi, Serufu, Purin, Jobko, and Shii.

Kazuhiro Yoneda ( Gleipnir , Hozuki's Coolheadedness seasons 2 and 3, Yona of the Dawn , Kageki Shoujo!! ) is directing the anime at PINE JAM . Kazuyuki Fudeyasu ( Black Clover , Dropkick on My Devil! ) is both writing and overseeing the series scripts, and Yuusuke Matsuo ( Encouragement of Climb , The [email protected] Cinderella Girls ) is the character designer. IMAGO and Avex Pictures are credited with the original work.

Source: Crunchyroll (Kyle Cardine)