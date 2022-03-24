Do It Yourself!! TV Anime's 1st Video Reveals More Staff, 2022 Premiere

Avex Pictures posted the first trailer promotional video and a character visual for anime studio PINE JAM 's original television anime titled Do It Yourself!! on Thursday. The video introduces the characters (without revealing their cast members) and also announces more staff members and the 2022 premiere for the anime.

The new visual features the main characters Shii and Jobko:

Yuka Okamoto ( Gleipnir , Princess Resurrection ) is directing the art, and Ryōhei Sataka ( Gleipnir , Pucchimiku D4DJ Petit Mix , Release the Spyce ) of Hifumi,inc. is composing the music. The construction supplies maker Takagi is the "official partner," and Takagi's home city of Sanjō in Niigata prefecture is the "official supporter."

The anime follows the daily lives of six high school girls as they face struggles working on do-it-yourself (DIY) projects in the western Japanese city of Sanjō.

The main characters are:



Kurei, a third-year high school student who is the president of the DIY club Takumi, a timid girl who hesitates before speaking and therefore misses her cue in conversations

Serufu, an easy-going first-year high school student raised in a home with few rules

Purin, a first-year high school student who lives near Serufu and has been her childhood friend

Jobko, a brilliant 12-year-old exchange student who skipped a few grades to attend high school.

Shii, a spirited girl who goes to the same elite school as Purin



Kazuhiro Yoneda ( Gleipnir , Hozuki's Coolheadedness seasons 2 and 3, Yona of the Dawn , Kageki Shoujo!! ) is directing the anime at PINE JAM . Kazuyuki Fudeyasu ( Black Clover , Dropkick on My Devil! ) is both writing and overseeing the series scripts, and Yuusuke Matsuo ( Encouragement of Climb , The [email protected] Cinderella Girls ) is the character designer. IMAGO and Avex Pictures are credited with the original work.