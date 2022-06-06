Konomi Inagaki Stars in Do It Yourself!! Anime as Serufu

Actress portrays character of easy-going first-year high school student raised with few rules

The official website for anime studio PINE JAM 's original television anime titled Do It Yourself!! revealed on Sunday that Konomi Inagaki will portray the character of Serufu (Self Yua) in the series.

The anime will premiere in 2022.

Yuka Okamoto ( Gleipnir , Princess Resurrection ) is directing the art, and Ryōhei Sataka ( Gleipnir , Pucchimiku D4DJ Petit Mix , Release the Spyce ) of Hifumi,inc. is composing the music. The construction supplies maker Takagi is the "official partner," and Takagi's home city of Sanjō in Niigata prefecture is the "official supporter."

The anime follows the daily lives of six high school girls as they face struggles working on do-it-yourself (DIY) projects in the western Japanese city of Sanjō.

The main characters are:



Kurei, a third-year high school student who is the president of the DIY club Takumi, a timid girl who hesitates before speaking and therefore misses her cue in conversations

Self Yua, an easy-going first-year high school student raised in a home with few rules

Purin, a first-year high school student who lives near Serufu and has been her childhood friend

Jobko, a brilliant 12-year-old exchange student who skipped a few grades to attend high school.

Shii, a spirited girl who goes to the same elite school as Purin



Kazuhiro Yoneda ( Gleipnir , Hozuki's Coolheadedness seasons 2 and 3, Yona of the Dawn , Kageki Shoujo!! ) is directing the anime at PINE JAM . Kazuyuki Fudeyasu ( Black Clover , Dropkick on My Devil! ) is both writing and overseeing the series scripts, and Yuusuke Matsuo ( Encouragement of Climb , The [email protected] Cinderella Girls ) is the character designer. IMAGO and Avex Pictures are credited with the original work.