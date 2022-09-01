FuRyu's Trinity Trigger Fantasy Action RPG Heads West in Early 2023

Announcement trailer streamed for Switch, PS4, PS5 game

XSEED Games announced on Thursday that it will release FuRyu and Three Rings' Trinity Trigger ( Seitō Jinki Trinity Trigger ) fantasy action role-playing game in North America for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5 in early 2023. Marvelous Europe will release the game in Europe. XSEED Games streamed an announcement trailer:

The game will launch in Japan on September 15.

XSEED Games describes the story:

In a forgotten age, the Gods of Order and Gods of Chaos challenged one another for dominance in epic clashes that spilled out from the heavens to the continent of Trinitia. These clashes almost destroyed the mortal realm, leaving massive, powerful weapons known as Arma embedded in the ground. The gods ended their direct conflict as a result, with both factions choosing a “God Warrior” to fight in their name instead. One day, Cyan, a young man living a quiet life, discovers that he has been chosen as the “Warrior of Chaos.” Saddled with a cruel destiny, Cyan sets out with Elise and Zantis, two companions compelled to guide him, on a journey to save the world…and defy the gods.

Escaflowne character designer Nobuteru Yuki is designing the "worldview visuals" for the game, and Puzzle & Dragons and Xenoblade designer Raita Kazama is designing the characters. Octopath Traveler and Bravely Default II's Yūra Kubota is in charge of the scenario. Secret of Mana composer Hiroki Kikuta is composing the music. Domerica is providing animation for the game.

Character designers Atsuko Nishida , Tomohiro Kitakaze , and Megumi Mizutani from the Pokémon franchise are the game's "Trigger Designers."

The developers' aim is to "resurrect a classic 90s RPG for modern day" with feelings of "discovery, excitement, elation, and tension." The game can have 1-3 players.

Source: Press release