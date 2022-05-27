FuRyu's Trinity Trigger Fantasy Action RPG Launches on September 15

Trailer streamed for game launching for PS4, PS5, Switch

FuRyu revealed on Thursday that it will release Three Rings' Seitō Jinki Trinity Trigger fantasy action role-playing game for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5 in Japan on September 15. A demo version is now available.

Escaflowne character designer Nobuteru Yuki is designing the "worldview visuals" for the game, and Puzzle & Dragons and Xenoblade designer Raita Kazama is designing the characters. Octopath Traveler and Bravely Default II's Yūra Kubota is in charge of the scenario. Secret of Mana composer Hiroki Kikuta is composing the music. Domerica is providing animation for the game.

Character designers Atsuko Nishida , Tomohiro Kitakaze , and Megumi Mizutani from the Pokémon franchise are the game's "Trigger Designers."

The developers' aim is to "resurrect a classic 90s RPG for modern day" with feelings of "discovery, excitement, elation, and tension." The game can have 1-3 players.

Sources: Trinity Trigger game's website, Famitsu.com