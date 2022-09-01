Yoko Taro's Voice of Cards RPG Series Gets 3rd Game

Voice of Cards: The Beasts of Burden launches for Switch, PS4, PC on September 13

Square Enix announced on Thursday that Voice of Cards , the role-playing game series from NieR series director Yokō Tarō , producer Yosuke Saito, composer Keiichi Okabe , and Drakengard character designer Kimihiko Fujisaka, is getting a third game titled Voice of Cards: The Beasts of Burden . The standalone sequel will launch digitally for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam on September 13. The company streamed an announcement trailer:

Square Enix describes the story:

Follow a new tale set in a world where a millennia of hatred rages between monsters and humans, and a girl who loses her home swears revenge on monsters. She joins hands with a mysterious boy as they set out into the unknown and unravel the fate of this broken world.

In the new game, players can trap monsters that they defeat in cards to use them as skills in battle.

The game will get a Digital Deluxe Edition set, which includes several DLC items based on the NieR Re[in]carnation game.

The series' first game Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars launched for Switch, PS4, and PC via Steam in October 2021. The standalone sequel Voice of Cards: The Forsaken Maiden launched for PS4, Switch, and PC via Steam on February 17.

The now-defunct Japanese game developer Cavia ( Drakengard , Resident Evil: The Darkside Chronicles ) developed the original NieR game as a spinoff of the Drakengard series in 2010. Square Enix released versions of the game for two different consoles: NieR Gestalt for the Xbox 360, and NieR Replicant for the PlayStation 3. NieR Replicant featured a different character design for the protagonist, and minor differences in the plot. NieR was the last game Cavia developed before being disbanded and absorbed into AQ Interactive Inc. in July 2010.