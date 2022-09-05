Attack on Titan Manga Gets Stage Musical Next January

Kodansha announced on Monday that Hajime Isayama 's Attack on Titan manga is inspiring a stage musical that will run at the Orix Theater in Osaka on January 7 to 9, 2023, and at the Seinenkan Hall in Tokyo on January 14 to 24, 2023.

Gō Ueki is directing the play with a script by Masafumi Hata . Hip hop artist KEN THE 390 is the music director, with lyrics by Kaori Miura. The staff aims to combine traditional staging and music with the latest technology to recreate the Attack on Titan world.

The main cast includes Kurumu Okamiya as Eren Jaeger, Sara Takatsuki as Mikasa Ackerman, Eito Konishi as Armin Arlert, and Ryo Matsuda as Levi. Other cast members include:

Yū Fukuzawa as Jean Kirstein

Yasue Kazuaki as Marco Bott

Tomoya Nakanishi as Connie Springer

Sena as Sasha Braus

Mitsu Murata as Hannes

as Hannes Takeshi Hayashino as Keith Shadis

Masanori Tomita as Dimo Reeves

as Dimo Reeves Mimi Maihane as Carla Jaeger

Mitsuru Karahashi as Grisha Jaeger

as Grisha Jaeger Riona Tatemichi as Hange Zoe

as Hange Zoe Takurō Ōno as Erwin Smith

Hajime Isayama launched the original Attack on Titan manga in Kodansha 's Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine in 2009, and ended the series in April 2021. The manga's 34th and final volume shipped in June 2021. Kodansha Comics is publishing the manga in English digitally and in print, and released the 34th volume in October 2021.

The manga inspired an earlier, planned stage play production in 2017, but that production was cancelled after 38-year-old acrobat Kazutaka Yoshino passed away due to an on-stage accident.

The first television anime season premiered in April 2013, and the second season premiered in April 2017. The first part of the third season premiered in July 2018, and the second half premiered in Japan on the NHK General channel in April 2019.

The Attack on Titan The Final Season anime premiered on NHK in December 2020. Funimation and Crunchyroll are streaming the anime with English subtitles. Adult Swim 's Toonami programming block began airing the anime in January 2021, and Funimation began streaming an English dub in the same month. The season's Part 2 premiered with episode 76, "Danzai" ("Sentencing"), on the NHK General channel on January 9. Crunchyroll and Funimation streamed Part 2 of the Attack on Titan The Final Season anime as it aired in Japan. The anime's "Part 3," the "conclusion," will air on the NHK -General channel in 2023.

Source: Comic Natalie