Eminence in Shadow Anime's 3rd Video Unveils More Cast, Staff, October 5 Debut

Kadokawa posted the third promotional video for the television anime of Daisuke Aizawa 's The Eminence in Shadow ( Kage no Jitsuryokusha ni Naritakute! ) light novel series on Wednesday. The video reveals more cast and staff members, as well as the anime's October 5 premiere.

Yoshitsugu Matsuoka and Shin Matsushige join the cast as Hyoro Gari (left in the image below) and Jaga Imo (right), Cid's friends at the Midgar Royal Spellsword Academy.

The newly announced staff members are:

The anime will premiere on October 5 on the AT-X (at 10:30 p.m. or 9:30 a.m. EDT), Tokyo MX , KBS Kyoto , Sun TV , and BS NTV channels, and on October 6 on TV Aichi . AbemaTV and d Anime Store will stream the anime in Japan from October 5.

As previously announced, Kazuya Nakanishi (chief animation director for Darwin's Game ) is directing the anime at Nexus ( Darwin's Game , Granbelm ). Makoto Iino ( Suppose a Kid From the Last Dungeon Boonies Moved to a Starter Town , Demon Lord, Retry! ) is adapting Tōzai 's original character designs for animation. Kanichi Katou ( Black Clover , Those Snow White Notes ) is overseeing the series scripts.

The previously announced cast includes:

The seven voice actresses for the Seven Shades characters ( Asami Seto , Inori Minase , Suzuko Mimori , Ai Fairouz , Hisako Kanemoto , Ayaka Asai , Reina Kondo ) perform the ending theme song "Darling in the Night."

Yen Press licensed both the light novels and the manga adaptation, and it describes the first volume:

Even in his past life, Cid's dream wasn't to become a protagonist or a final boss. He'd rather lie low as a minor character until it's prime time to reveal he's a mastermind...or at least, do the next best thing-pretend to be one! And now that he's been reborn into another world, he's ready to set the perfect conditions to live out his dreams to the fullest. Armed with his overactive imagination, Cid jokingly recruits members to his organization and makes up a whole backstory about an evil cult that they need to take down. Well, as luck would have it, these imaginary adversaries turn out to be the real deal-and everyone knows the truth but him!

Aizawa began serializing the story on the "Shōsetsuka ni Narō" (Let's Become Novelists) website in May 2018, and Kadokawa began publishing the story in physical volumes with art by Tōzai , beginning with the first volume in November 2018. Anri Sakano launched the manga adaptation in Kadokawa 's Comp Ace magazine in December 2018. Seta U launched a spinoff manga titled Kage no Jitsuryokusha ni Naritakute! Shadow Gaiden (The Eminence in Shadow - Shadow Side Story) in Comp Ace in July 2019.



Images Ⓒ逢沢大介・ KADOKAWA 刊／シャドウガーデン

Source: Press Release