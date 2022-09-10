Reiwa no Di Gi Charat Mini Anime's 2nd Teaser Unveils October 7 Premiere

The official website for Reiwa no Di Gi Charat , the 24th anniversary mini anime for the Di Gi Charat mascot franchise , posted the anime's second teaser promotional video on Saturday. The teaser announces that the anime will premiere on October 7 within the D4DJ variety program, which airs on Fridays at 11:00 p.m. (10:00 a.m. EDT) on the Tokyo MX and BS NTV stations. The anime will also stream on YouTube at the same time as the over-the-air broadcast.









The new anime introduces the character Bushirodo-no-Mikoto or "Bushi-chan," Bushiroad 's guardian deity who was born in 2007 (the company's founding date). She enjoys freshly cooked white rice, mentaiko cod's roe, and oysters, and her specialty is pro-wrestling. Ayasa Itō voices the character.

Hiroaki Sakurai is returning to direct the new mini anime, although this time, LIDEN FILMS is animating. Atsuko Watanabe ( GA: Geijutsuka Art Design Class , Hanayamata , Valkyria Chronicles ) is designing the characters. The franchise 's original character designer Koge Donbo is credited for the original work and original character designs. Bushiroad Music and Fire Works are producing the music. Bushiroad is producing, and Broccoli is collaborating.

The cast includes:

The Di Gi Charat franchise features characters who were mascot characters for Broccoli and the Gamers! retail chain. The franchise started in 1998 and features manga, anime, video games, and voice actor events. The franchise follows the alien-hybrid cat-girl Di Gi Charat who wants to be a superstar as she works at an anime chain store called Gamers.

The original 16-episode Di Gi Charat television anime series aired in 1999. Synch-Point released part of the series in North America on DVD in 2005, and Sentai Filmworks released the series on DVD in 2013.

Bushiroad , as part of its new partnership with media company Broccoli , featured a collaboration between Di Gi Charat and Bushiroad 's Lost Decade smartphone game, as part of an overall plan to "reboot" Broccoli 's Di Gi Charat franchise . Bushiroad stated the Di Gi Charat franchise was a trailblazer in " moe culture."