Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Anime Unveils 2nd Video, More Cast, Song Artists, Split 4-Cours Length, October 10 Debut

The advance screening for Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War , the television anime based on the "Thousand Year Blood War" arc of Tite Kubo 's Bleach manga, debuted the anime's second promotional video on Sunday. The staff also announced more cast members, the theme song artists, the split four- cours (quarters of a year) length, and October 10 premiere.

The newly announced cast members are:

Tatsuya Kitani , who performed theme and image songs for the " Bleach Ex" exhibition, is singing the opening theme song "Scar," while SennaRin is singing the ending theme song "Saihate" (The Farthest Reaches).

The anime will run for four cours with breaks in between. It will premiere on October 10 at 24:00 (effectively, October 11 at midnight).

Viz Media will hold the North American premiere at New York Comic Con on October 8. NYCC noted that the premiere event will be ahead of a " simulcast " of the anime.

The anime will cover the rest of the original manga up through its ending.

Tomohisa Taguchi ( Twin Star Exorcists , Kino's Journey - The Beautiful World , Akudama Drive ) is replacing Noriyuki Abe to direct the anime at Studio Pierrot . Taguchi is also overseeing the series scripts alongside Masaki Hiramatsu . Masashi Kudo is returning as the character designer, and Shiro Sagisu is returning to composing the music.

Additional staff includes:

The cast includes:

The show's returning cast also includes cast members who have not appeared in the anime, but are reprising their roles from the Bleach : Brave Souls game.

The Thousand Year Blood War arc is the final arc of the manga, and covers volumes 55-74.

Kubo launched Bleach in Weekly Shonen Jump in 2001, and ended it in August 2016. Viz Media published the manga in North America digitally in English as Shueisha published new chapters in Japan. Viz Media also published the manga in print.

The manga inspired a television anime adaptation that ran for 366 episodes from 2004 to 2012. Viz Media obtained the television and home video rights to the anime in 2006. The series premiered with an English dub in Cartoon Network 's Adult Swim that same year, and eventually aired all the episodes by 2014. The anime franchise also includes four films and two OVAs.

The franchise has also inspired video games, novels, stage plays, and a live-action film that opened in July 2018.

Kubo most recently provided character designs for the Shin Sakura Taisen ( Sakura Wars in English) video game.

Sources: Comic Natalie, Mantan Web