One Piece Film Red Tops Jujutsu Kaisen 0 as #8 All-Time Anime Film in Japan

The One Piece Film Red anime has sold over 9.94 million tickets and has earned a cumulative total of over 13.87 billion yen (about US$97.33 million) in Japan. It has overtaken Jujutsu Kaisen 0 as both the #8 all-time highest-earning anime film in Japan and the #14 all-time highest earning film in Japan.

Just above One Piece Film Red are Weathering With You (14.19 billion yen, about US$99.58 million) and Ponyo (15.5 billion yen, about 108 million), which are both the respective #7 and #6 all-time highest earning anime films in Japan, and the #13 and #12 all-time highest earning films in Japan.

One Piece Film Red opened in Japan on August 6. The film ranked #1 in the Japanese box office in its opening weekend. The film sold 1.58 million tickets and earned 2.254 billion yen (about US$16.7 million) in its first two days. The film earned 78% more in its first two days than the previous film One Piece Stampede did in its first three days ( One Piece Stampede opened on a Friday, as opposed to One Piece Film Red 's Saturday opening). It has become the franchise 's highest-selling and highest-earning film installment, in terms of both the number of tickets sold and yen earned at the box office. It has also topped Top Gun: Maverick to become the highest-earning film to open in Japan so far this year.

Crunchyroll describes the story:

Uta —the most beloved singer in the world. Renowned for concealing her own identity when performing, her voice has come to be described as “otherworldly.” Now, for the first time ever, Uta will herself to the world at a live concert. As the venue fills with all kinds of Uta fans —excited pirates, the Navy watching closely, and the Straw Hats led by Luffy who simply came to enjoy her sonorous performance —the voice that the whole world has been waiting for is about to resound. The story begins with the shocking fact that she is Shanks' daughter.

Crunchyroll will release in the United States and Canada on November 4, and in Australia and New Zealand on November 3. In addition, Crunchyroll Expo Australia will host the subtitled premiere on September 16, followed by the North American premiere in New York on October 6 (which is also the first day of New York Comic Con).

