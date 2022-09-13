Rune Factory 3 Nintendo Switch Remake Announced

Rune Factory 3 Special will include a Newlywed Mode featuring adventures with game's 11 romanceable heroines

The Nintendo Direct presentation on Tuesday announced a remake of Rune Factory 3 is slated for release in spring 2023. Rune Factory 3 Special will include a Newlywed Mode featuring adventures with game's 11 romanceable heroines, a "Hell" difficulty, and fully-voiced Another Story picture dramas. The game will feature updated graphics and redesigned character models.

In the game, players take on the role of Micah, a young man suffering from amnesia and the ability to transform into a fluffy sheep monster. Throughout the game, Micah attempts to recover his memories and find a way for both humans and monsters to live together peacefully.

Rune Factory 3 was released by publisher Natsume under the title Rune Factory 3: A Fantasy Harvest Moon for the Nintendo DS in November 2010. The game was the third in the series to be released on the Nintendo DS and the fourth in the series overall.

XSEED Games released Rune Factory 4 Special , a remastered Nintendo Switch version of Rune Factory 4 , for Switch in North America in February 2020. The game then launched for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and the Microsoft Store in North America in December 2020.