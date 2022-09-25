Wit Studio, Tow Ubukata's Moonrise Anime's Trailer Reveals 2024 Premiere, Staff, Key Visual

The Netflix Tudum Japan livestream event revealed a trailer for anime studio Wit Studio and author Tow Ubukata 's upcoming Moonrise project on Sunday that announced its 2024 release window. Netflix also revealed the anime series' staff and key visual.

Hiromu Arakawa ( Fullmetal Alchemist , Silver Spoon , The Heroic Legend of Arslan manga creator) is the original character designer for the series, and Ayumi Yamada ( Attack on Titan ) is adapting those designs for animation. Ryo Kawasaki ( Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens , Fate/Grand Order Absolute Demonic Front: Babylonia ) is composing the music.

Masashi Koizuka ( Attack on Titan season 2-3) is directing the anime.

Ubukata ( Mardock Scramble original creator, script for Ghost in the Shell Arise , Heroic Age , Fafner ) released a prologue novel for free in English on Amazon in December 2018, also titled Moonrise . Matt Treyvaud translated the novel.

Wit Studio stated that the project "takes place in the near future and will be set in both the Moon and on Earth." Wit Studio president and CEO George Wada describes the project:

" Moonrise " will portray the lives of two men, Jack and Al, as they confront various hardships in the vast world of outer space. All action and scenery in the unexplored parts of the Moon will be illustrated using an innovative type of animation unlike any seen before. My sincere wish is that this project inspires contemporary lives everywhere.

Ubukata's debut work Kuroi Kisetsu (The Black Season) won the first Sneaker Taisho Gold Prize award in 1996. His Mardock Scramble novel won the Nihon SF Taisho Award in 2003. His The Universe Revealed historical novel released in 2009 won the Booksellers Award, the Yoshikawa Eiji Prize for New Writers, and a Naoki Award.

