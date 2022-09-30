HIDIVE Delays 1st Episode Simulcast for I've Somehow Gotten Stronger When I Improved My Farm-Related Skills. Anime

HIDIVE revealed on Friday that its simulcast for the first episode for the television anime of Shobonnu 's I've Somehow Gotten Stronger When I Improved My Farm-Related Skills . ( Nōmin Kanren no Skill Bakka Agetetara Nazeka Tsuyoku Natta. ) light novel series has been delayed. Instead of debuting on HIDIVE on Saturday, it will stream on October 8 alongside the second episode. The first episode will air in Japan on Saturday as scheduled.

In related news, the Gundam.info portal site revealed on Friday that streaming of the first episode of Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury ( Kidō Senshi Gundam: Suisei no Majo ), the first new Gundam television anime series in seven years, has been postponed on the website "due to unforeseen circumstances." Neither the anime's official website nor Twitter account have indicated a delay for the airing in Japan. Crunchyroll also plans to stream the anime's first episode on Sunday as scheduled.

I've Somehow Gotten Stronger When I Improved My Farm-Related Skills . premieres on Tokyo MX , Sun TV , and AT-X on October 1, on BS NTV on October 2, Hokkaido TV on October 5, and ABC on October 10.

In the story, a young man named Al Wayne vows to max out all his farm-related skills and become the king of farmers. He finally accomplishes precisely that to live as the best farmer that ever was. However, on the day he mastered these farm-related skills, his life took a completely different direction from farming ...

Norihiko Nagahama is directing the anime at Studio A-Cat . Touko Machida ( The [email protected] , Chaika the Coffin Princess , High-Rise Invasion ) is in charge of the series scripts. Masami Sueoka ( Chōjikū Robo Meguru ) is designing the characters. Ryōta Katsuta and Maki Yamamoto are the color key artists. Daisuke Negishi is the art director, while Katsuhisa Takiguchi is credited for art setting. Keisuke Takahashi is the director of photography. Yuichi Goto is the 3D director. Hiroto Morishita is the sound director, while Takurō Iga ( Fuuka , Tsuki ga Kirei , Slow Loop ) is composing the music.

Shobonnu launched the story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō (Let's Be Novelists) website on August 2, 2016, and Monster Bunko began publishing the light novel volumes with illustrations by Sogawa on March 30, 2017. Monster Bunko shipped the fifth light novel volume on November 29, 2018. Aki Taruto has been serializing the manga adaptation on Futabasha 's Gau Gau Monster service, and Futabasha 's Monster Comics imprint published the manga's ninth volume on Friday. The story has over 800,000 copies in circulation.

The Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury first cours (quarter of a year) will premiere this Sunday. The second cours will air in April 2023.

Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury Prologue , the prequel episode for Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury , debuted on the Gundam.info YouTube channel outside of Japan on September 1. The prequel anime also debuted on streaming services in Japan on September 4, and later aired on MBS and TBS on September 25.

Hiroshi Kobayashi ( Kimi no Iru Machi , Kiznaiver , Spriggan ) is directing the anime at Bandai Namco Filmworks /Sunrise, with Ryo Ando ( Interviews with Monster Girls , Double Decker! Doug & Kirill ) as co-director. Ichiro Okouchi ( Code Geass , Princess Principal , Sk8 the Infinity ) is credited for series composition and as scriptwriter. Mogumo is credited for the original character designs, and Marie Tagashira , Juro Toida, and Hirotoshi Takaya are drawing those character designs for animation. Takashi Ohmama ( Castle Town Dandelion , Mobile Suit Gundam Twilight AXIS ) is composing the music. The anime's mechanical designers include JNTHED , Kanetake Ebikawa , Wataru Inada , Ippei Gyōbu , Kenji Teraoka , and Takayuki Yanase .

