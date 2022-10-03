KJ File Anime Gets Sequel in January 2023

1st series about kaijū monsters premiered on July 10

The official website for ILCA and yell 's original anime KJ File announced on Sunday that the anime will get a sequel in January 2023. The site also revealed a new visual from Kōta Shimano.

The first anime premiered on TV Tokyo on July 10, and its 13th episode aired on Sunday.

The anime features original kaijū monsters, with illustrations in a retro Shōwa-era style and theme songs to introduce each kaijū's appearance. In the story, unique kaijū suddenly appear all across the world.

The anime stars: Motomu Kiyokawa , Issei Futamata , Kōji Imai , Masayuki Ohshita , Kaori Fukumori , Nene Nanainu, and Kiyoshi Kobayashi .

The "new kamishibai (paper storytelling) animation" series reunited many staff members who previously worked on the Yamishibai: Japanese Ghost Stories anime series.

Akira Funada ( Yamishibai: Japanese Ghost Stories season 7, Ninja Collection ) directed the anime at ILCA and yell . Studio Buckhorn and Wafū Animation were credited with cooperating on production. Mitsuhi Sasagi ( Yamishibai: Japanese Ghost Stories seasons 6, 7, and 9) and Takashi Iitsuka wrote the scripts. Animators included: Shinji Nishikawa , Hideo Okamoto , Yū Ebihara , Takashi Iitsuka , Michiko Furutani , jimmy , Tomoko Wada , and Norio Yamakawa .

Source: KF File anime's website via MyAnimeList