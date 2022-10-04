Kaze no Daichi, Dr. Typhoon Manga Creator Eiji Kazama Passes Away

Award-winning golf manga creator died of pancreatic cancer at 75

Shogakukan announced on Tuesday that manga creator Eiji Kazama passed away from pancreatic cancer on Sunday. He was 75.

Kazama was born in Tokyo on June 10, 1947. He debuted as a manga creator in 1966 with the Sono Na wa Zero rental manga. His general debut was then in 1969 with the Eikō e no 5000 Kilo manga, which ran in Shonengahosha 's Shōnen King magazine.

Kazama and Michitsuna Takahashi 's Dr. Typhoon golf manga ran from 1986 to 1991, and the series inspired an OVA in 1991.

Kazama then launched the long-running Kaze no Daichi golf manga with writer Nobuhiro Sakata in 1991. The manga was ongoing in Shogakukan 's Big Comic Original magazine. The manga won the Best Seinen Manga award in the 39th Shogakukan Manga Awards in 1993. Shogakukan published the manga's 84th volume on August 30.

Some of his other manga include: Seishun Sanmyaku , Hikari no Sora , Daichi no Ko , Tama Ou Hinichi , and Oyadama'S Masters .



Source: Comic Natalie