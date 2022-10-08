Toei Animation, S. Korea's CJ ENM Reveal Animated Series 'Crystal'

Companies also announce live-action/animation series ' Myth Chasers '

Toei Animation and Korean production company CJ ENM announced an upcoming animated series titled Crystal as part of their first slate of collaboration projects. The companies also announced a project tentatively titled Myth Chasers which will include both a live-action and an animated series.

The companies describe the Crystal animated series as a “massive universe" in the fantasy-adventure-drama genre. It is likely to launch before the companies' other collaboration projects.

The project tentatively titled Myth Chasers will follow warriors fighting to capture goblins who are set on troubling the human world. The live-action version of the project will launch in 2023 with no set release window for the animated version. The tentative Korean title of the series translates to “Sulwha Relics Conservation Division.”

CJ ENM's Blaad Studio is working on both projects.

The companies also announced the live-action fantasy-adventure-drama series Super Girls as part of their collaboration.

Toei Animation and CJ ENM announced in October 2021 that the companies would be entering a strategic partnership. CJ ENM would develop Toei Animation 's content into feature films, and Toei Animation would develop CJ ENM intellectual property into animated content. CJ Entertainment funded and distributed the Oscar-winning film Parasite , as well as such films and television series as On the Line and Crash Landing On You in South Korea.

Toei Animation was founded in 1948 as Nihon Doga . Film production company Toei acquired the company in 1956 and renamed it to Toei Doga , and later as Toei Animation . The animation studio has produced some of anime's most well-known shows, including Panda and the Magic Serpent , Mazinger Z , Dragon Ball Z , Galaxy Express 999 , Sailor Moon , One Piece , and the Precure series.

Source: Variety (Patrick Frater)