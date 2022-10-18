Voice Actor Yuuhei Takagi to be Hospitalized for 10 Days Due to Surgery

Voice actor Yuuhei Takagi ( Naruto Shippūden , The Seven Deadly Sins ) announced on his Twitter account on Monday that he will be hospitalized for 10 days and will return to work at the end of October. Takagi underwent surgery on Tuesday, and reported on Twitter that the surgery was successful.

Takagi added in his Twitter post that the surgery an "easy" one and that he is completely fine, but did not disclose any more details.

Takagi portrays Gowther in the television anime and anime film adaptations of Nakaba Suzuki 's The Seven Deadly Sins ( Nanatsu no Taizai ) manga franchise . The first part of The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh ( Nanatsu no Taizai: Ensa no Edinburgh ), the all-new two-part anime film project for the franchise , will debut on Netflix in December.

His other roles include Krovahn in Hundred and Shira in Naruto Shippūden .

