Hulu Streams Black Rock Shooter: Dawn Fall Anime

Hulu began streaming the Black Rock Shooter: Dawn Fall television anime on Wednesday in Japanese with English subtitles and with an English dub in the U.S. The service lists it as a " Hulu Original Series."

Disney+ is streaming the anime in other regions outside the U.S., including the U.K., Japan, and Southeast Asia.

Hulu describes the story:

The year is 2062. Earth has been left in ruin after the failure of a labor automation project when the AI called Artemis waged war against humanity. A girl, Empress, awakens in a research lab. As one of the three surviving guardians, she must destroy the Orbital Elevator before Artemis can complete its construction. Failure will result in a machine army overrunning Earth. However, Artemis' Unmanned Forces and a cult may have motives of their own.

The anime premiered on the Tokyo MX channel on April 3.

Tensho ( Grisaia: Phantom Trigger , Azur Lane ) directed the anime at his Bibury Animation Studio and Bibury Animation CG studio. Makoto Fukami ( Psycho-Pass , Blade of the Immortal , Magical Girl Special Ops Asuka ) wrote and oversaw the scripts in collaboration with Ryō Yoshigami ( Psycho-Pass: Sinners of the System , Psycho-Pass 3 , Psycho-Pass 3: First Inspector scripts). Rui Tomono ( The Relative Worlds ), Makoto Ishiwata ( Psycho-Pass Dominator design) and Yōjo Ōta ( Azur Lane Demon Fox design) were credited for concept designs. Masayuki Nonaka ( Rewrite , Azur Lane ) and Yō Nakagawa ( Azur Lane assistant animation director) were the character designers and chief animation directors. The illustrator huke was credited for the original work and original character concepts.

The singer ZAQ performs the opening theme song "ASEED." Kanako Takatsuki performs the ending theme song "Before the Nightmare."

The Walt Disney Company is streaming Black Rock Shooter: Dawn Fall worldwide.



