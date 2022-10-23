Love All Play Manga Ends in Next Chapter

Dam Miyata's manga adaptation of badminton anime launched on April 8

The 25th chapter of Dam Miyata's manga adaptation of the television anime based on Asami Koseki 's Love All Play badminton novel announced on Friday that the manga will end on Shueisha 's Tonari no Young Jump web magazine in the next chapter on October 28.

The manga launched on Tonari no Young Jump on April 8. Shueisha published the manga's first and second compiled book volume in Japan on June 17 and September 16 respectively.

The anime premiered on April 2. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.

The story follows Ryō Mizushima, who joined his middle school's badminton team full of motivation — but without a proper coach, ended up in obscurity. Nevertheless, he did eventually reach the prefectural tournament on his physical strength. Now he joins the prestigious Yokohama-Minato High School's badminton team under the legendary coach Ebihara and is surrounded by talented teammates. He strives to become a top athlete and take his high school team to the inter-high tournament.

Poplar's Pureful imprint published the first Love All Play novel in May 2011, and Koseki has since written three more follow-up novels.