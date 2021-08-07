'Love All Play' Badminton Novel Gets TV Anime Next Spring

Asami Koseki's Love All Play badminton novel is inspiring a television anime that will air next spring on YTV , NTV , and their affiliates on Saturdays at 5:30 p.m.

The tagline in the visual above reads, "A once-in-a-lifetime coming-of-age that zooms at 400 kph (250 mph), love-all play!!

The story follows Ryō Mizushima, who was once an obscure badminton player in middle school. He now strives to become a top athlete and take his high school team to the inter-high tournament.

Hiroshi Takeuchi ( Peacemaker Kurogane: Belief storyboarder, Blade & Soul , Zunda Horizon ) is directing at Nippon Animation and OLM. Tomoko Konparu ( Uta no Prince-sama - Maji Love 1000% , Nodame Cantabile ) is supervising the series scripts and writing them with Miharu Hirami ( Kodocha , The New Adventures of Kimba The White Lion ), Shingo Irie ( All Out!! , Kuroko's Basketball ), and Michiko Yokote ( Cute High Earth Defense Club LOVE! , Genshiken , Shirobako ). Riko Kaneda is designing the characters, and Yuki Hayashi ( My Hero Academia , Welcome to the Ballroom , Shaman King ) is composing the music.

Koseki published the first Love-All Play novel in May 2011, and has since written three more follow-up novels.

Source: Mantan Web