'Love All Play' Badminton Novel Gets TV Anime Next Spring
posted on by Egan Loo
Asami Koseki's Love All Play badminton novel is inspiring a television anime that will air next spring on YTV, NTV, and their affiliates on Saturdays at 5:30 p.m.
The tagline in the visual above reads, "A once-in-a-lifetime coming-of-age that zooms at 400 kph (250 mph), love-all play!!
The story follows Ryō Mizushima, who was once an obscure badminton player in middle school. He now strives to become a top athlete and take his high school team to the inter-high tournament.
Hiroshi Takeuchi (Peacemaker Kurogane: Belief storyboarder, Blade & Soul, Zunda Horizon) is directing at Nippon Animation and OLM. Tomoko Konparu (Uta no Prince-sama - Maji Love 1000%, Nodame Cantabile) is supervising the series scripts and writing them with Miharu Hirami (Kodocha, The New Adventures of Kimba The White Lion), Shingo Irie (All Out!!, Kuroko's Basketball), and Michiko Yokote (Cute High Earth Defense Club LOVE!, Genshiken, Shirobako). Riko Kaneda is designing the characters, and Yuki Hayashi (My Hero Academia, Welcome to the Ballroom, Shaman King) is composing the music.
Koseki published the first Love-All Play novel in May 2011, and has since written three more follow-up novels.
Source: Mantan Web