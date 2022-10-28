Original TV Anime Revenger Reveals Main Cast, January 2023 Debut

The official website for visual novel developer Nitroplus and distributor Shochiku 's Revenger. original television anime revealed the show's main cast and January 2023 premiere on Friday.

The anime stars: (from left to right in above image)

The anime will have an advance screening event on December 10.

The "dark hero action" anime centers on Raizo Kurima, a man who was betrayed by someone he trusted, and now he has no place to return. He is now a hitman working for the organization Revenger, which takes revenge on behalf those who have no power. He works at the "Ribenjiya" store that acts as a general store on the outside, while hiding the Revenger organization beneath the surface. His coworkers include a physician with destructive impulses, a beautiful and androgynous young man who is both cruel and innocent, a gambler who loves money and alcohol, and an intelligent lacquer craftsman. The five men start to build a strange friendship through working together.

Crunchyroll will stream the anime worldwide except in Asia.

