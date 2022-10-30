Sonic the Hedgehog Game Franchise Has 1.5 Billion Combined Sales, Downloads Worldwide

Sega Sammy Group revealed in its Integrated Report for the fiscal year 2022 on Friday that its Sonic the Hedgehog franchise has a combined total sales and downloads of 1.51 billion units. This number includes downloads of free-to-play titles.

Sega Sammy also revealed sales totals for some of its other in-house developed IPs including Yakuza/Ryu ga Gotoku (19.8 million), Sakura Wars (5.8 million), Chain Chronicle (25.0 million), Virtua Fighter (18.8 million), and Phantasy Star (9.0 million users). The Sakura Wars and Chain Chronicle numbers include free-to-play downloads, and the Virtua Figher number also includes free-to-play downloads and numbers of IDs registered at amusement machines.

In regards to acquired IPs, Sega Sammy revealed that the Shin Megami Tensei franchise has sold 19.0 million units (including free-to-play downloads) and the Persona franchise has sold 15.5 million units (including free-to-play downloads). The Persona 5 series of games alone has sold 7.22 million units worldwide. The Total War franchise has sold 40.4 million units and the Football Manager franchise has sold 25.0 million units.

Sega Sammy said that creating a "super game" is one of its long-term strategies with a goal of completion by the fiscal year ending in March 2026. The company describes a "super game" as "a large-scale global title" that "attracts far more active users than any of the Group's games to date."

Sega 's latest game in the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise, Sonic Frontiers , will launch for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam on November 8.

Source: Sega Sammy (link 2) via VG24/7