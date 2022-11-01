Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation's Eris Spinoff Manga Ends

Manga's 1st volume ships on November 25

Square Enix 's Gangan Online website published the final chapter of Take Higake's Mushoku Tensei ~Eris wa Honki de Kiba o Togu~ (Jobless Reincarnation ~Eris Gets Serious About Sharpening Her Fangs~) spinoff manga on October 11. Square Enix will ship the manga's first volume on November 25.

Higake launched the spinoff of Rifujin na Magonote 's Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation light novel series in Gangan Online on March 15. The manga focuses on Eris in her travels after the end of the anime's second part.

Seven Seas Entertainment licensed both the main light novel series and Yuka Fujikawa 's manga adaptation. The company also licensed Shōko Iwami 's Mushoku Tensei: Roxy Gets Serious ( Mushoku Tensei: Roxy Datte Honki desu ) spinoff manga. Seven Seas describes the "epic and influential fantasy" story of the original novels:

Kicked out by his family and wandering the streets, an unemployed 34-year-old shut-in thinks he's hit rock-bottom—just as he's hit and killed by a speeding truck! Awakening to find himself reborn as an infant in a world of swords and sorcery, but with the memories of his first life intact, Rudeus Greyrat is determined not to repeat his past mistakes. He's going to make the most of this reincarnation as he sets off on the adventure of a second lifetime!

Rifujin na Magonote initially serialized the story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō! (Let's Become Novelists!) website from 2012 to 2015. Kadokawa 's MF Books imprint then began publishing a print version in 2014. The 25th volume shipped in September 2021. The main story of the light novel series will end with the 26th volume on November 25.

The first part of the novels' first anime adaptation premiered in January 2021, and the second part premiered in October 2021, after a delay from that July. Funimation streamed the season. Crunchyroll and Hulu are now streaming the anime, including the unaired side-story original video anime ( OVA ) episode "Eris the Goblin Slayer."

The anime will have a second season in 2023.

Source: Gangan Online