Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Novels' Main Story Listed to End in Volume 26

Influential isekai fantasy spawned manga, anime

Kadokawa posted a web listing for the November 25 publication of the Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Special Book, and the listing reports that the main story of Rifujin na Magonote 's Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation light novel series will "finally end in volume 26!"

Seven Seas Entertainment licensed both the main light novel series and Yuka Fujikawa 's manga adaptation. The company also licensed Shōko Iwami 's Mushoku Tensei: Roxy Gets Serious ( Mushoku Tensei: Roxy Datte Honki desu ) spinoff manga. Seven Seas describes the "epic and influential fantasy" story of the original novels:

Kicked out by his family and wandering the streets, an unemployed 34-year-old shut-in thinks he's hit rock-bottom—just as he's hit and killed by a speeding truck! Awakening to find himself reborn as an infant in a world of swords and sorcery, but with the memories of his first life intact, Rudeus Greyrat is determined not to repeat his past mistakes. He's going to make the most of this reincarnation as he sets off on the adventure of a second lifetime!

Rifujin na Magonote initially serialized the story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō! (Let's Become Novelists!) website from 2012 to 2015. Kadokawa 's MF Books imprint then began publishing a print version in 2014. The 25th volume shipped in September 2021.

The first part of the novels' first anime adaptation premiered in January 2021, and the second part premiered in October 2021, after a delay from that July. Funimation streamed the season.

The anime will have a second season. Crunchyroll and Hulu are now streaming the anime, including the unaired side-story original video anime ( OVA ) episode "Eris the Goblin Slayer."

Source: Kadokawa