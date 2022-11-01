Sega Streams Sonic Frontiers Prologue Animated Short, Sonic Prime 3D Animated Series Teaser

6-minute prologue stars Knuckles

Sega began streaming Sonic Frontiers Prologue , an animated prologue for its Sonic Frontiers game, on the official Sonic the Hedgehog YouTube channel on Tuesday. Powerhouse Animation Studios animated the six-minute short starring Knuckles.

Sega also streamed the second teaser trailer for Sonic Prime , Wild Brain Studio's new 3D animated series based on the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise .

Sonic Frontiers will launch for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam on November 8.

Sonic Prime will debut on December 15 with one 40-minute episode and seven 20-minute episodes. WildBrain Ltd.'s Vancouver studio will animate 24 episodes in total. The staff of Man of Action Entertainment ( Ben 10, Big Hero 6 ) will serve as showrunners and executive producers, and Sega and WildBrain will handle production, distribution, and licensing.

Netflix teases that the story will center on Sonic's adventure in a "strange new multiverse." Sonic will set out to save the universe while having his own journey of self-discovery and redemption. Shadow the Hedgehog will also be in the show.

Wild Brain Studios, and Man of Action Entertainment previously worked together on Mega Man: Fully Charged – the animated television series based on the Mega Man ( Rockman ) games.