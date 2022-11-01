News
Sega Streams Sonic Frontiers Prologue Animated Short, Sonic Prime 3D Animated Series Teaser
posted on by Alex Mateo
Sega began streaming Sonic Frontiers Prologue, an animated prologue for its Sonic Frontiers game, on the official Sonic the Hedgehog YouTube channel on Tuesday. Powerhouse Animation Studios animated the six-minute short starring Knuckles.
Sega also streamed the second teaser trailer for Sonic Prime, Wild Brain Studio's new 3D animated series based on the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise.
Sonic Frontiers will launch for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam on November 8.
Sonic Prime will debut on December 15 with one 40-minute episode and seven 20-minute episodes. WildBrain Ltd.'s Vancouver studio will animate 24 episodes in total. The staff of Man of Action Entertainment (Ben 10, Big Hero 6) will serve as showrunners and executive producers, and Sega and WildBrain will handle production, distribution, and licensing.
Netflix teases that the story will center on Sonic's adventure in a "strange new multiverse." Sonic will set out to save the universe while having his own journey of self-discovery and redemption. Shadow the Hedgehog will also be in the show.
Wild Brain Studios, and Man of Action Entertainment previously worked together on Mega Man: Fully Charged – the animated television series based on the Mega Man (Rockman) games.
Source: Sonic the Hedgehog franchise's YouTube channel