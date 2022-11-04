Chained Soldier Anime Reveals Kohta Yamamoto as Music Composer, Chikako Yokota as Sound Director

Anime premieres in 2023

The official Twitter account for the television anime of writer Takahiro and artist Yōhei Takemura 's Chained Soldier ( Mato Seihei no Slave or literally, Slave of the Magic Capital's Elite Troops) manga revealed on Saturday that Kohta Yamamoto ( Attack on Titan The Final Season ) will compose the music, and Chikako Yokota ( The Seven Deadly Sins: Imperial Wrath of The Gods ) will direct the sound.

The anime will premiere in 2023.

Yūya Hirose and Akari Kitō are starring in the anime as Yūki Wakura and Kyōka Uzen, respectively.

Other cast members include:

The battle fantasy is set in a world where a demonic gate has unleashed monsters known as Shūki. A special peach tree is able to give special powers, but only to women. The story begins when a down-on-his-luck boy named Yūki Wakura meets Uzen Kyōka, a girl who has gained the power of the peach, and is the captain of the 7th Anti-Demon Squad.

Junji Nishimura ( Ranma ½ ) is the anime's general director. Gorō Kuji ( Bungo and Alchemist -Gears of Judgement- ) is directing the anime at Seven Arcs ( Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha , White Album , Trinity Seven ). Yasuhiro Nakanishi ( Kaguya-sama: Love is War ) is handling the series composition. Ryōta Kanō and Akira Kindaichi ( Bakugan Battle Planet ) are writing the script. Hiroyuki Yoshii ( Tawawa on Monday ) is designing the characters. Kaoru Nishimura ( Trinity Seven: Eternal Library & Alchemic Girl ) is in charge of color design.

Kito, who voices the anime's heroine Kyōka Uzen, is performing the anime's opening theme song.

Takahiro and Takemura launched the manga on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ manga website in January 2019. Shueisha published the manga's 11th compiled book volume on September 2.