Paradox Live Franchise Unveils Anime Staff, Smartphone Game, New Stage Play

The "Paradox Live 3rd Anniversary Fes" event announced the upcoming anime's main staff and early "ultra teaser visual," a smartphone game, and a new stage play on Sunday.





Naoya Ando (episode or unit director on Aikatsu! , Love Live! Sunshine!! , PriPara ) is directing Paradox Live The Animation at PINE JAM . Takayo Ikami ( Beautiful Bones -Sakurako's Investigation- , Dances with the Dragons , Penguindrum ) is overseeing and writing the series scripts, and Koji Haneda ( The Faraway Paladin , Initial D: Legend films) is designing the characters.

The anime will premiere next year.

The Paradox Live on Stage project will have a "vol. 2" stage play production that will run from March 9 to March 19 at the Shinagawa Stellar Ball venue in Tokyo.

Avex and GCREST 's hip-hop-themed multimedia project takes place in the near future, where rappers wear accessories that contain a metallic substance called Phantom Metal. Through the Phantom Metal's chemical reaction with the rappers' own DNA, the rapper can create illusions linked to their emotions during their performance. The result is a new type of spectacular concert.

A Paradox Live event at the Club Paradox featured four hip-hop teams: BAE, The Cat's Whiskers, cozmez, and Akanyatsura. Their battle at the event inspired the legendary hip-hop team Buraikan, who are holding a new contest titled Phantom Live, this time featuring eight teams.

The franchise also far includes CDs, merchandise, and events.