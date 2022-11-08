Tencent's TiMi Studio Works on Monster Hunter Mobile Game

Chinese developer TiMi Studio Group, a subsidiary of China's Tencent conglomerate, announced on Tuesday that it is working on a new mobile game based on CAPCOM 's Monster Hunter action game franchise . The announcement did not reveal any further details about the game, other than it "will reproduce the hunting actions that define the Monster Hunter" franchise .

TiMi Studio Group is best known for developing Call of Duty Mobile , as well as the Pokémon Unite game. The latter debuted for smartphones in September 2021.

Monster Hunter: World launched worldwide on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in January 2018. The game became CAPCOM 's best-selling game ever in January 2020 when it had 15 million copies in circulation (both physical and digital).

The Monster Hunter World: Iceborne expansion launched for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in September 2019, and debuted for PC via Steam in January 2020. The overall game launched its "final" free update in October 2020.

Monster Hunter Rise launched on Switch on March 2021 and then launched on PC via Steam on January 12. The game has surpassed 8 million copies shipped in both physical and digital sales worldwide. The Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak expansion debuted for Switch and PC via Steam on June 30.

The franchise 's games have shipped a cumulative 78 million units as of September 2021.

