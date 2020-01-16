Monster Hunter World Tops 15 Million in Circulation as Capcom's Bestselling Game Ever

CAPCOM revealed on Wednesday that its Monster Hunter World game has 15 million copies in circulation (both physical and digital) as of January 2, the highest number in CAPCOM 's history. The announcement added that the game's Monster Hunter World: Iceborne expansion has 4 million copies in circulation, and the franchise overall has 61 million copies as of Wednesday ,

Monster Hunter World launched worldwide on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in January 2018. The game had shipped 13.1 million copies as of last June.

The Monster Hunter World: Iceborne expansion launched for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One last September, and released for PC via Steam on January 9. The expansion has a combined shipments and digital sales number of 2.5 million as of last September.