Pokémon Unite Team-Based Battle Game Announced for Switch, Smartphones

The Pokémon Presents livestream presentation announced the Pokémon Unite Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Android game on Wednesday. Tencent 's TiMi Studio Group is producing the game in collaboration with The Pokémon Company.

The game is the franchise's first strategic team-based battle game. The game allows 10 players to participate in 5-on-5 real-time battles, and it supports cross-platform play. The free-to-start game will include in-app purchases.

Each team has five goals that they use to catch Pokémon and score points. Captured Pokémon can defeat other Pokémon to level up and learn attacks. Each Pokémon has its own special Unite move that players can unlock when they reach a certain level. The team that scores the most points during the time limit wins.

China's Tencent conglomerate announced last July that its TiMi Studio Group is developing a new game in the Pokémon franchise.

Tencent sells Nintendo 's Switch console in China. TiMi Studiio Group's previous works include smartphone games such as Call of Duty Mobile.