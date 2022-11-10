Rune Factory 3 Special Remake Game's Opening Video Previews Theme Song

Marvelous Entertainment began streaming on Thursday the opening video for Rune Factory 3 Special , the remake of Rune Factory 3 . The video previews the game's new theme song "Yume Oi Wanderer" (Dream Chasing Wanderer) by Joe Rinoie .

The game will ship for the Switch on March 2, 2023 in Japan. XSEED Games will release the game in the West in 2023.

In the game, players take on the role of Micah, a young man suffering from amnesia and the ability to transform into a fluffy sheep monster. Throughout the game, Micah attempts to recover his memories and find a way for both humans and monsters to live together peacefully.

Rune Factory 3 was released by publisher Natsume under the title Rune Factory 3: A Fantasy Harvest Moon for the Nintendo DS in November 2010. The game was the third in the series to be released on the Nintendo DS and the fourth in the series overall.

XSEED Games released Rune Factory 4 Special , a remastered Nintendo Switch version of Rune Factory 4 , for Switch in North America in February 2020. The game then launched for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and the Microsoft Store in North America in December 2020.

XSEED Games released Marvelous' Rune Factory 5 earlier this year for Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam .