Midori Obiya Launches New Manga Mini-Series
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
This year's 50th issue of Shueisha's Young Jump magazine revealed on Friday that manga creator Midori Obiya launched a new manga titled Chigau Miyahara Omae Janai! (No Miyahara, It's Not You!) on the same day on Shueisha's Tonari no Young Jump website. The manga will be a short mini-series. Obiya is writing the manga, and Tsumuri Fujitaka is drawing the art.
The manga centers on Arima, a boy who has a crush on a girl named Yukihira. But every time he tries to make a move to get closer to Yukihira, his other friend Miyahara just happens to be in the scene and will always mistakenly think that Arima is making a move on her.
Obiya launched the Starting Today, We're Childhood Friends (Kyō kara Hajimeru Osananajimi) manga in Shinchosha's Kurage Bunch magazine in April 2021. Shinchosha published the manga's third volume on May 9. Comikey is publishing the manga digitally in English.
