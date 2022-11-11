Midori Obiya Launches New Manga Mini-Series

Romcom manga is titled Chigau Miyahara Omae Janai!

This year's 50th issue of Shueisha 's Young Jump magazine revealed on Friday that manga creator Midori Obiya launched a new manga titled Chigau Miyahara Omae Janai! (No Miyahara, It's Not You!) on the same day on Shueisha 's Tonari no Young Jump website. The manga will be a short mini-series. Obiya is writing the manga, and Tsumuri Fujitaka is drawing the art.

The manga centers on Arima, a boy who has a crush on a girl named Yukihira. But every time he tries to make a move to get closer to Yukihira, his other friend Miyahara just happens to be in the scene and will always mistakenly think that Arima is making a move on her.

Obiya launched the Starting Today, We're Childhood Friends ( Kyō kara Hajimeru Osananajimi ) manga in Shinchosha 's Kurage Bunch magazine in April 2021. Shinchosha published the manga's third volume on May 9. Comikey is publishing the manga digitally in English.