Comikey to Release 'Starting Today, We're Childhood Friends' Manga in English

Midori Obiya's manga about girl who wants childhood friend launched in April 2021

U.S.-based digital publisher Comikey announced on Monday that it has started releasing Midori Obiya's Starting Today, We're Childhood Friends ( Kyō kara Hajimeru Osananajimi ) manga in English.

Comikey describes the story:

Transfer student, Yuzuki Kaede wants to have a childhood friend. She forms a friendship with her next-door neighbor and classmate Aida Kouhei, beginning the everyday story of two childhood friends.

The manga launched in Shinchosha 's Kurage Bunch magazine in April 2021. Shinchosha published the manga's second volume on February 9 and will publish the third volume on May 9.

The manga will also be available on Comikey 's newly released mobile app. The app allows users to access six free chapters every day per series. There are also new methods to purchase chapters, including bulk purchase, a daily pass for users to access one free chapter per series per day, and the option to read the manga catalog for free by watching ads.

Comikey was founded in 2020, and also plans to host other Asian comics such as webtoons and manhua. Comikey 's browser users can read the first chapter and most recent chapter of each manga for free. For other chapters, users have the option to purchase the digital "Keys" currency to unlock those chapters. Comikey stated it plans to first focus on catching up on the latest chapters in Japan before simultaneously publishing new chapters alongside their Japanese debut.

Source: Press release