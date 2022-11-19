Jinki's Sirou Tunasima Launches New Manga

Jinrōki Winvurga Hangyaku-hen manga launches in December

This year's 12th issue of Akita Shoten 's Young Champion Retsu magazine announced on Tuesday that manga creator Sirou Tunasima will launch a new manga titled Jinrōki Winvurga Hangyaku-hen in the magazine's first 2023 issue, which will ship on December 20.

The new manga (pictured above, left) starts with a young girl who lost her memory and wakes up in a parallel world, and immediately tries to save a person named Kyū from a wolf's attack.

The manga is a continuation of Tunasima's Jinrōki Winvurga manga, which launched in Akita Shoten 's Champion RED magazine in August 2016, and ended on May 6. Akita Shoten published the manga's 10th volume in December 2021. That manga centered on a girl named Mashiro, driven to despair and rage after her peaceful village was massacred and the survivors enslaved. Her rage awakens an ancient weapon that will be her tool in opposing an empire.

Tunasima launched the Jinki manga in 2000. Tunasima published the original Jinki manga in Square Enix 's Monthly Gangan Wing magazine from 2000 to 2001. He then renamed the manga to Jinki: Extend during a move to Mag Garden 's Monthly Comic Blade magazine from 2002 to 2006. After Tunasima pulled the manga from Mag Garden over creative differences in 2007, Jinki moved again to MediaWorks ' Monthly Comic Dengeki Daioh magazine in 2008. The Monthly Comic Dengeki Daioh run of the renamed Jinki -Shinsetsu- manga ended in 2008. A fourth Jinki manga, Jinki: Extend : Relation , launched in Kadokawa 's Dragon Age magazine in 2009.

Tunasima launched the Orichalcum Reycal Duo manga in Ichijinsha 's Comic Rex magazine in November 2013. The manga ended in its fifth volume in 2016.

Source: Young Champion Retsu 12th issue and magazine's website



Disclosure: As of November 1, 2022, Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, has agreed to acquire majority control of Anime News Network. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.