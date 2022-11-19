Voice Actor William Frederick Knight Passes Away

Voice actress Stephanie Sheh confirmed on Twitter on Tuesday that voice actor William Frederick Knight has passed away. According to an obituary listing, he passed away on November 8. He was 88.

Knight was born on December 6, 1933.

Knight was known for voicing older men in anime. He is most well known for his role as Daisuke Aramaki in the Ghost in the Shell franchise , a role he most recently reprised in the second Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 anime that launched on Netflix in May.

His other roles include Danzo in Naruto Shippūden , Gordon Rosewater in The Big O , Kuzemi in Eureka Seven , Dr. Schtalubaugh in El Hazard , Kagome's Grandpa in Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon , and Kenzou in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean .

He also reprised several of these anime roles in various video games.

