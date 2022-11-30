Bungo Stray Dogs Season 4's New Video Reveals More Cast, January 4 Debut

Kadokawa revealed the second promotional video, an additional cast member, and the January 4 premiere of the fourthanime season based on Kafka Asagiri and Sango Harukawa 's Bungo Stray Dogs manga on Wednesday.

The video also previews the anime's opening song "True Story" by SCREEN mode . Luck Life will perform the ending song "Shirushi/°C."

The new season will premiere on January 4 at 11:00 p.m. (9:00 a.m. EST) on the TOKYO MX channel, and it will also run on WOWOW , Sun TV , TV Aichi , KBS Kyoto , and BS11 . The anime will stream on the dAnime Store in Japan on January 4 at the same time as Tokyo MX , and subsequently on other services in Japan. Crunchyroll will stream the anime as it airs in Japan.

The newly announced cast member Shōya Chiba will play Sigma, a Decay of the Angel member and the general manager of the Sky Casino.

Other new cast members include:

The returning main staff includes director Takuya Igarashi , series script supervisor and writer Yoji Enokido , character designer and chief animation director Nobuhiro Arai , and the animation studio BONES . The main cast members Yūto Uemura (Atsushi Nakajima), Mamoru Miyano ( Osamu Dazai ), Sumire Morohoshi (Kyōka Izumi), Kensho Ono ( Ryūnosuke Akutagawa ), and Kishō Taniyama (Chūya Nakahara) are also returning.

The first television anime adaptation aired from April to June 2016, and Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan. The anime's second 12-episode series aired from October to December 2016, and Crunchyroll again streamed the series as it aired. Funimation and Crunchyroll released the series on home video with an English dub . The anime's third season premiered in April 2019, and Crunchyroll and Funimation both streamed the season.

An anime film titled Bungo Stray Dogs: Dead Apple opened in Japan in March 2018. Crunchyroll began streaming the film in September 2018, and Funimation began streaming the film in June 2019.

Yen Press is publishing the manga and novel series in English. The manga launched in Kadokawa 's Young Ace magazine in December 2012 and is ongoing.

Source: Press release



