Voice Actress Ami Maeshima Goes on Hiatus, Steps Down from Several Roles Due to Health

Voice actress Ami Maeshima announced on Twitter on Wednesday that she is going on hiatus from all entertainment activities for several months. She stated that it was related to her poor physical health and that she would reveal more in the future following her recovery. Maeshima is also stepping down from several roles, including Aya Maruyama from the BanG Dream! franchise and Ibuki Niijima from the D4DJ franchise . Both series announced that they are recasting her characters. Plans on how to handle her existing lines and songs in games will be announced at a later date.

In addition to Aya in BanG Dream! and Ibuki in D4DJ , Maeshima has voiced Makeru Yadano in Komi Can't Communicate . She has also performed theme songs for anime that she has voiced, as well as in the BanG Dream! and D4DJ franchises.

