Top-Selling Light Novels in Japan by Volume: 2022
posted on by Egan Loo
Makoto Shinkai's Suzume & Even If This Love Disappears Tonight sell 234,777 & 259,363, followed by Overlord, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime, My Happy Marriage, Lycoris Recoil
Makoto Shinkai's Suzume no Tojimari novel also ranked #8 on the general bunko (pocket-sized paperbook) category. In the same category, Misaki Ichijo's Even If This Love Disappears Tonight novel sold 259,363 at #7, and Akumi Agitogi's sixth My Happy Marriage volume sold 151,176 at #19.
This list covers sales of physical copies surveyed from November 22, 2021 to November 20, 2022.
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Estimated Sales
|1
|Suzume no Tojimari Novel
|Makoto Shinkai
|234,777
|2
|Overlord 16
|Writer: Kugane Maruyama/Illustration: so-bin
|158,391
|3
|That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime 19
|Writer: Fuse/Illustration: Mitz Vah
|158,202
|4
|Overlord 15
|Writer: Kugane Maruyama/Illustration: so-bin
|150,367
|5
|Lycoris Recoil Ordinary days
|Writer: Asaura/ Illustration: Asaura/ (Original Story/Supervision) Spider Lily
|142,610
Source: Oricon