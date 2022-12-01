×
Top-Selling Light Novels in Japan by Volume: 2022

posted on by Egan Loo
Makoto Shinkai's Suzume & Even If This Love Disappears Tonight sell 234,777 & 259,363, followed by Overlord, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime, My Happy Marriage, Lycoris Recoil

Makoto Shinkai's Suzume no Tojimari novel also ranked #8 on the general bunko (pocket-sized paperbook) category. In the same category, Misaki Ichijo's Even If This Love Disappears Tonight novel sold 259,363 at #7, and Akumi Agitogi's sixth My Happy Marriage volume sold 151,176 at #19.

This list covers sales of physical copies surveyed from November 22, 2021 to November 20, 2022.

Rank Title Author Estimated Sales
1 Suzume no Tojimari Novel Makoto Shinkai 234,777
2 Overlord 16 Writer: Kugane Maruyama/Illustration: so-bin 158,391
3 That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime 19 Writer: Fuse/Illustration: Mitz Vah 158,202
4 Overlord 15 Writer: Kugane Maruyama/Illustration: so-bin 150,367
5 Lycoris Recoil Ordinary days Writer: Asaura/ Illustration: Asaura/ (Original Story/Supervision) Spider Lily 142,610

Source: Oricon

