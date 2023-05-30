×
News
Top-Selling Light Novels in Japan by Series: 2023 (1st Half) — The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten Sells 389,315

posted on by Egan Loo
Suzume, Blue Lock, Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian, Classroom of the Elite round out top 5

This list covers sales of physical copies surveyed from November 21, 2022 to May 21, 2023.
Rank Title Author Estimated Sales
1 The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten Writer: Saekisan/Illustration: Hanekoto 389,315
2 Suzume Makoto Shinkai 369,925
3 Novel Blue Lock Tatakai no Mae, Bokura wa Original Story: Muneyuki Kaneshiro/Novel: Momo Moegi 213,779
4 Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian Writer: Sunsunsun/Illustration: Momoko 204,770
5 Classroom of the Elite: Year 2 Writer: Syougo Kinugasa/Illustration: Shunsaku Tomose 183,668
6 The Apothecary Diaries Writer: Natsu Hyūga /Illustration: Kashiwa Miyako 163,677
7 Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Writer: Fujino Ōmori/Illustration: Suzuhito Yasuda 163,538
8 That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Writer: Fuse/Illustration: Mitz Vah 162,904
9 Hoshi no Kirby Novelization Creator: Mie Takase/Art: Tau Karino, Poto 130,694
10 Tondemo Skill de Isekai Hōrō Meshi Writer: Ren Eguchi/Illustration: Masa 121,552

Source: Oricon

This article has a follow-up: Top-Selling Light Novels in Japan by Volume: 2023 (1st Half) — Suzume, Blue Lock Take Top 4 Slots (2023-05-30 23:24)
follow-up of Top-Selling Light Novels in Japan by Volume: 2022
