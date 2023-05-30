News
Top-Selling Light Novels in Japan by Series: 2023 (1st Half) — The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten Sells 389,315
posted on by Egan Loo
Suzume, Blue Lock, Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian, Classroom of the Elite round out top 5
This list covers sales of physical copies surveyed from November 21, 2022 to May 21, 2023.
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Estimated Sales
|1
|The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten
|Writer: Saekisan/Illustration: Hanekoto
|389,315
|2
|Suzume
|Makoto Shinkai
|369,925
|3
|Novel Blue Lock Tatakai no Mae, Bokura wa
|Original Story: Muneyuki Kaneshiro/Novel: Momo Moegi
|213,779
|4
|Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian
|Writer: Sunsunsun/Illustration: Momoko
|204,770
|5
|Classroom of the Elite: Year 2
|Writer: Syougo Kinugasa/Illustration: Shunsaku Tomose
|183,668
|6
|The Apothecary Diaries
|Writer: Natsu Hyūga /Illustration: Kashiwa Miyako
|163,677
|7
|Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?
|Writer: Fujino Ōmori/Illustration: Suzuhito Yasuda
|163,538
|8
|That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime
|Writer: Fuse/Illustration: Mitz Vah
|162,904
|9
|Hoshi no Kirby Novelization
|Creator: Mie Takase/Art: Tau Karino, Poto
|130,694
|10
|Tondemo Skill de Isekai Hōrō Meshi
|Writer: Ren Eguchi/Illustration: Masa
|121,552
Source: Oricon
