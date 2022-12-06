Lupin III vs. Cat's Eye Anime's Video Reveals More Cast, Theme Songs, January 27 Amazon Debut

The official website for Lupin III vs. Cat's Eye , the new cel-shaded CG crossover anime between the Lupin III and Cat's Eye franchises, unveiled a new promotional video and key visual on Tuesday. The video reveals more cast for the anime, the theme song artists, as well as the anime's January 27 worldwide debut exclusively on Amazon Prime Video .

As previously announced, Kanichi Kurita and Keiko Toda both reprise their roles as Lupin III and Hitomi Kisugi, respectively. The new cast members include Akio Ohtsuka as Jigen Daisuke, Daisuke Namikawa as Goemon Ishikawa, Miyuki Sawashiro as Fujiko Mine, Kōichi Yamadera as Inspector Zenigata, Rica Fukami as Rui Kisugi, Chika Sakamoto as Ai Kisugi, Yoshito Yasuhara as Toshio Utsumi, and Mugihito as Sadatsugu Nagaishi. All cast members are reprising their roles from previous entries in the franchise , except for Rica Fukami and Mugihito , who are replacing the late Toshiko Fujita and Tamio Ohki in their respective roles. Other cast members include Banjou Ginga , Hiroki Touchi , and Takayuki Sugo .

Anri is returning to perform a new version of the "Cat's Eye" theme song she performed for the 1983 anime, with the new version titled "Cat's Eye 2023." The new version is serving as the anime's theme song. fox capture plan will perform the anime's opening theme song "THEME FROM LUPIN vs CAT'S EYE."

The new project celebrates both the 50th anniversary of the Lupin III anime, and the 40th anniversary of Tsukasa Hojo 's Cat's Eye manga. The anime will be set in Cat's Eye 's original 1980s time period. The Cat's Eye sisters are again aiming to steal three paintings that once belonged to their father, but this time, Lupin is after the same catch. But the paintings will also reveal a long-buried mystery.

Kobun Shizuno and Hiroyuki Seshita , who co-directed the Knights of Sidonia anime and Godzilla anime movie trilogy, will direct the new anime at TMS Entertainment , with Keisuke Ide ( Levius ) as assistant director. Shūji Kuzuhara ( Pazudora ) is penning the script. Lupin III series composer Yuji Ohno and Cat's Eye anime composer Kazuo Otani are both composing the music. Haruhisa Nakata ( Levius original creator) and Junko Yamanaka ( Kamisama Kiss , Kono Oto Tomare!: Sounds of Life ) are designing the characters. Naoya Tanaka and Ferdinando Patulli are credited for production design. Mitsunori Kataama is the art director. Aya Hida is the editor. Youji Shimizu is the sound director.

The latest installment in the Lupin III franchise , the Lupin the 3rd Part 6 television anime series, premiered on the NTV channel in Japan in October 2021. Sentai Filmworks licensed the new series for home video and streaming in North America, Australia, New Zealand, Scandinavian countries, and all Nordic Countries.

Tsukasa Hojo 's Cat's Eye manga centers on three sisters who run a cafe by day, and are notorious art thieves by night. The manga ran from 1981 to 1985, and inspired two television anime seasons by Tokyo Movie Shinsha . The first 36-episode season aired between 1983-1984, and the second 37-episode season aired from 1984-1985.