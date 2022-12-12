Hitori No Shita: The Outcast Webcomic Gets Smartphone Game

MoreFun Studios develops martial arts game based on webcomic, anime franchise

MoreFun Studios, a subsidiary of Tencent Games , announced on Monday that it will launch a game based on the Hitori no Shita - the outcast web comic. The company is streaming a gameplay trailer for the title.

The game will launch for Android and iOS devices and will include story elements from both the webcomic and the anime adaptation for the franchise .

The webcomic inspired several animated adaptations that were a collaboration between Japanese and Chinese companies. Shanghai Emon planned the anime, and animation production took place in Japan.

The first season of the anime ran from July to September 2016 in Japan. Hitori No Shita The Outcast 2 (Raten Taisho Chapter) , the first part of the second season, premiered in January 2018 in Japan, after premiering in China in July 2017. The second part of second season, Hitori No Shita The Outcast 2 Zensei Chapter , began airing in Japan in May 2018.

Crunchyroll streamed both seasons of the anime as they aired in Japan.

Chinese web company Tencent owns the rights to the original comic.

Source: Press release