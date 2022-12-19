Devilman Gaiden Manga Launches on January 23

The January 2023 issue of Kodansha 's Monthly Young Magazine revealed on Monday that Fujihiko Hosono will launch a new manga based on Go Nagai 's Devilman series titled Devilman Gaiden -Ningen Senki- ( Devilman Sidestory -Human Chronicles-) in the magazine's next issue on January 23.

The manga will commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Devilman series. The story will take place in the present Reiwa era of Japan.

Nagai launched the original Devilman manga in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in 1972. A television anime adaptation of the manga aired simultaneously that year. The anime and manga series have spawned more than a dozen different spinoffs, crossovers, and remakes since 1972, including manga, OVAs, and a 2004 live-action film. Seven Seas Entertainment released the original manga in English.

Nagai launched the Devilman Saga manga (pictured right) in Big Comic in December 2014, and ended it in March 2020.

The 10-episode DEVILMAN crybaby anime premiered in 190 countries or territories on Netflix in January 2018.