Devilman Saga Manga Ends in 2 Chapters

This year's third issue of Shogakukan 's Big Comic magazine revealed on Friday that Go Nagai 's Devilman Saga manga will end in two chapters.

Nagai launched the manga in Big Comic in December 2014. Shogakukan published the manga's 11th compiled book volume on September 30, and it will publish the 12th volume on February 28.

Nagai launched the original Devilman manga in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in 1972. A television anime adaptation of the manga aired simultaneously that year. The anime and manga series have spawned more than a dozen different spinoffs, crossovers, and remakes since 1972, including manga, OVAs, and a 2004 live-action film. Seven Seas Entertainment released the original manga in English.

The 10-episode DEVILMAN crybaby anime premiered in 190 countries or territories on Netflix in January 2018.