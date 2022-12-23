Crayon Shin-Chan Marks '30th Annibuttsary' With Mother-Daughter Duo Kikuko & Honoka Inoue Sharing 1 Role

Anniversary episode airs on Christmas Eve, features time travel plot

TV Asahi announced on Friday that the Crayon Shin-chan anime will have a Christmas Eve special episode celebrating the anime's 30th anniversary, titled " Ora mo Minna 30-shūnen Anibashiri SP " (We'll Celebrate the 30th Annibuttsary With a Special Too). The special will feature a time travel plot, with mother-daughter duo Kikuko Inoue and Honoka Inoue voicing the same character, 30 years apart.





The special episode's plot begins when the entire Nohara family travels from their hometown of Kusakabe to Tokyo to watch the new film "Shin Shiri Marudashi" (New Butt's Out). Although the movie is also screening in Kusakabe, the family heads to Tokyo to commemorate Shinnosuke's father Hiroshi watching the franchise's first installment when he was a boy in Tokyo, and to attend the talk show event where franchise actress Momoko Tokiwada will appear. But due to a certain event, Shinnosuke is sent back in time thirty years, where he meets his then-5-year-old father Hiroshi. They both get embroiled in a plot that centers on then-debuting actress Momoko Tokiwada.

Kikuko Inoue will voice the present-day Momoko (first image above), while her daughter Honoka Inoue will voice Momoko in the past (bottom image above).

Shin Jigen! Crayon Shin-chan The Movie Chōnōryoku Dai Kessen: Tobetobe Temakizushi (New Dimension! Crayon Shin-chan the Movie Great Psychokinetic Battle: Leaping Handmade Sushi), the 31st film in the franchise and the franchise's first 3D CG anime film, will debut in summer 2023.

Sources: TV Asahi, Comic Natalie